Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Celtic (LON:CCP) Price Target to GBX 156

Celtic (LON:CCP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 143 ($1.93) to GBX 156 ($2.11) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON CCP opened at GBX 106 ($1.43) on Monday. Celtic has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.83). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The company has a market cap of £100.12 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

