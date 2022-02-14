Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:KFY opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.