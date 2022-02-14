Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,454 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,607,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $489,624,000 after acquiring an additional 361,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $96.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.79. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.