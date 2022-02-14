NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

NetApp stock opened at $89.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.