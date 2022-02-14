Guggenheim Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $182.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $225.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.56.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,832,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.