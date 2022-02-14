Axa S.A. Has $4.89 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Axa S.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

