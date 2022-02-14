Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

