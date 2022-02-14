Axa S.A. Invests $5.12 Million in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $19,612,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $2,635,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYXH stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. Nyxoah S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.
Nyxoah Profile
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
