Axa S.A. Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.49. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $183.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

