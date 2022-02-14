Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 99,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,072,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,924,000 after purchasing an additional 290,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

