Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $137.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

