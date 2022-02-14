198,828 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 198,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 19,889 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $576,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,217,193 shares of company stock worth $272,789,892 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

