Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,029.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,390,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 898.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,539,000 after buying an additional 2,541,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 877.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,577,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,403,000 after buying an additional 2,313,958 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.86, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,194,646 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.