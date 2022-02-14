Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $540.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

