Analysts Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) PT at $32.63

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LZ. Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of LZ opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $40.94.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $1,000,683.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $549,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

