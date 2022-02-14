Analysts Set eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $459,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,300 shares of company stock worth $15,881,008. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of eXp World stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. eXp World has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 3.10.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.
