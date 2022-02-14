Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $467,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,430.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,547.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,518.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

