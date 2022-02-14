Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target at $79.86

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPS. Citigroup boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $15.00 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $625.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
