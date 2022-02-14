Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target at $79.86

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPS. Citigroup boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $15.00 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $625.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,945,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

