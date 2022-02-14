GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $409,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $115.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

