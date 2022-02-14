GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $409,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $115.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.