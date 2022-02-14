KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

