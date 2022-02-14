97,500 Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Bought by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $3,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 595,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 245,954 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DBD. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.99.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.