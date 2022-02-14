Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,643 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

