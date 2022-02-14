Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 12,521 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

