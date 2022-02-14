FIL Ltd Lowers Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 640,052 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after buying an additional 776,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after buying an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,783,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,487,000 after buying an additional 266,570 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

