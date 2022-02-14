FIL Ltd Sells 208,750 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 208,750 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Amundi bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,064,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after buying an additional 600,848 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 681.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 561,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 145,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $44.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

