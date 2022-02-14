FIL Ltd Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $333,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

