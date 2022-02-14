Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $26,312,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 69.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 317,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after acquiring an additional 130,086 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 88.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH opened at $145.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

