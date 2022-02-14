FIL Ltd Purchases Shares of 38,138 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.6% during the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 27.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,348,000 after purchasing an additional 748,544 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

