Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 7,997 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 224,314 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

OFC opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.99.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

