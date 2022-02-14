Natixis Boosts Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $76.73 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.31 and a 52-week high of $143.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

