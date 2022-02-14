Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KTYCF opened at $2.23 on Monday. Kits Eyecare has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. decreased their target price on Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

