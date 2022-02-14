Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 270 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $75.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

