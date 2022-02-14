Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $25.00 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

