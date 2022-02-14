Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at $25,799,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Loews by 46.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after buying an additional 325,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Loews by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after buying an additional 242,595 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Loews by 57.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after buying an additional 196,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

