Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Position Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Titan International were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after buying an additional 310,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 108.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 731,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 423.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 460,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWI opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 2.62. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

