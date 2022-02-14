Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Vail Resorts by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $271.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.23 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

