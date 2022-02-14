Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 54,493 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 23.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 12.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PUK opened at $32.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

