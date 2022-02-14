Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Hobart Kalkstein Sells 300 Shares

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $20,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.