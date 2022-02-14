Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.64.

TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.43. Twilio has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,025,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,474 shares of company stock valued at $12,248,711. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,678,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,660,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

