The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

ISBC opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,946 shares of company stock worth $11,694,607 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

