Analysts Set Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) PT at $21.60

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after buying an additional 75,406 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 82,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 804,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 234,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

