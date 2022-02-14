Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Baozun by 213.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after buying an additional 469,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Baozun by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after acquiring an additional 309,603 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baozun by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 523,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 222,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 259,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $12.46 on Monday. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $55.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

