Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells $52,793.30 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $52,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 248.95 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $79.70.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
