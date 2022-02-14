Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells $52,793.30 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $52,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 248.95 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,995,000 after purchasing an additional 264,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.