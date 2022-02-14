Analysts Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Target Price at $29.13

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after buying an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,826,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 21,048.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after buying an additional 3,431,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

