Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97.
Shares of CVE opened at C$20.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.28. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.25 and a 1 year high of C$20.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.11%.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.
