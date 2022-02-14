Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 153,554 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,554 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAL opened at $22.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

