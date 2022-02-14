EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered EMCORE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

