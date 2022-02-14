Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 62,368 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,368 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco India ETF worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIN. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco India ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $25.59 on Monday. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

