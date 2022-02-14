Wolfe Research Increases FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $52.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.46.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,686,000 after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 248,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 171,994 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

