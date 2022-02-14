Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $108.31 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 948,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $108,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $375,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $206,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.14 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.52 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.